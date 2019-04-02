Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
HMD Global's Nokia X71 hand-drawn sketch with specifications leaked ahead of launch

The Nokia X71 is expected to be HMD Global's first smartphone with a punch-hole camera.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 15:22:30 IST

HMD Global unveiled a number of smartphones at MWC 2019, including its flagship smartphone — the Nokia 9 PureView. That was February and Nokia's certainly not done with the launches.

The company is now working on launching a new mid-range smartphone which is a likely to be an upgrade over the Nokia 8.1. The phone touted Nokia X71, is expected to launch in Taiwan later today, but before Nokia does that, leaked sketches and specifications of the phone are already out.

The Nokia 8.1. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Nokia X71 was spotted on Geekbench last week, revealing that the mid-range smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset (which is strange since the Nokia 8.1 features a Snapdragon 710). A new hand-sketched image posted on Twitter brings forth another interesting fact about the phone.

The upcoming Nokia phone is expected to be HMD Global's first smartphone with a punch-hole camera built into the phone's 6.22-inch FHD+ LCD display. As spotted earlier on GeekBench, HMD Global has allegedly picked a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset to power the X71 and paired it with 6 GB of RAM.

Like all other recent Nokia smartphones, the X71 is expected to run Android 9 Pie based Android One UI and also feature a triple rear camera setup.

The phone is said to feature a 48 MP sensor similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro or the Oppo F11 Pro. The camera will likely have Carl Zeiss branding and be paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens.

Pricing details, as well as battery specifics, are yet to be known but we should have the official specifications in by the end of the day.

