tech2 News Staff

HMD Global, Nokia’s manufacturing partner introduced its first penta-camera smartphone Nokia 9 PureView at MWC 2019 last month. The company now seems to be gearing to bring another camera centric smartphone to the table.

HMD Global has reportedly posted an invite for a Nokia smartphone launch event in Taiwan next month. The device in question is said to be the Nokia X71 which is said to feature a 48 MP sensor similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro or the Oppo F11 Pro. The camera will likely have Carl Zeiss branding and be paired with a 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens. HMD Global’s smartphone launch invite for the Nokia X71 was posted by Taiwan-based

According to a GSMArena report, the Nokia X71 is said to be launched as Nokia 8.1 Plus in global markets. Besides the camera resolution, other details of the supposed Nokia 8.1 Plus is scarce as of now.

However, leaked renders earlier this year suggested that the Nokia 8.1 Plus might have punch hole cutout like the one seen in the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. Reports indicate that the phone's display might measure 6.22-inches diagonally. As seen on the renders, the Nokia 8.1 Plus might have a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and dual camera setup aligned vertically at the centre of the back panel. The Nokia X71, is said to be a slightly different from the global variant in terms of optics. Unlike the Nokia 8.1 Plus, the X71 is tipped to carry a triple camera setup at the back.

In terms of internal hardware, the Nokia 8.1 Plus is expected to run Qualcomm’s mid-range mobile platform, the Snapdragon 710. The phone is rumoured to feature a glass-encased body and a metal chassis. As mentioned, the Nokia X71 launch event is scheduled to take place in Taiwan on 2 April.

