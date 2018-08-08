The Nokia 6.1 Plus or the Nokia X6, has been announced in global markets and in China last month. However, now it looks like the Finnish smartphone maker could soon be unveiling the device in the world's third largest smartphone market, India. HMD Global, who owns the Nokia brand, has sent out media invites for a launch on 21 August in New Delhi.

Now the invite does not directly say anything about the Nokia 6.1 Plus, but very recently a support page for the same phone has opened up on Nokia's Indian website. This has fueled rumours about the launch as India happens to be an important market for Nokia. The launch invite reads "HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering for the next big unveil".

Also, there are rumours that the Nokia 6.1 Plus will not be the only device that HMD unveils. The Nokia 5.1 Plus or the Nokia X5 and the Nokia 2.1 are also possible candidates for a launch alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus on 21 August.

Obviously, none of this information can be confirmed so we advise you to take with a grain of salt. That being said, we are sure to find out more about what exactly Nokia plans for its 21 August event in the coming days. As far as pricing is concerned in China the Nokia 6.1 Plus was rebranded as the Nokia X6 and priced starting at CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,800 approx) while for the global markets, Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched with a price tag of HKD 2,288 (Rs. 20,000 approx).

Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and ultra slim bezels on the sides. Inside, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The primary camera comprises of a dual camera setup with a 16 MP + 5 MP units with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) along with HDR and a bokeh mode.

In terms of connectivity, the phone features a dual SIM setup with 4G VoLTE radios, an FM Radio, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Apart from that, the phone features Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear.