Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

HMD Global teases upcoming Nokia 9, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.1 Plus launch on 5 December

Nokia 9 leaked renders show a Penta-lens camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

tech2 News Staff Nov 16, 2018 13:23 PM IST

HMD has dropped its teaser poster which shows the coming of its new device or devices on 5 December at a launch event held in Dubai.

The poster gives us a glimpse of three smartphones and was posted by HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas on Twitter with the hashtag "expect more".

Nokia teaser. Image: Twitter

Nokia teaser. Image: Twitter

According to the report by Nokia Power User, HMD may launch three different smartphones. Also, when the exposure of the image is reduced, two of three smartphones in the image showcase display notches (the one placed on the left and centre). Only the smartphone on the right appears to skip on the notch.

The Nokia 9 was previously rumoured to launch in 2018 itself. The Nokia 9 in earlier leaked renders did show a smartphone with a notchless display so it is speculated to be one of the three phones that may launch at the event held in Dubai.

The other two according to the report might be Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.1 Plus as they are rumoured to come with the display notch.

According to the previous leaks, Nokia 9 renders showed a penta-lens camera setup and the phone is also said to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is expected to come with the PureView branding and Zeiss optics.

Nokia 9 render shows off a penta-camera setup

Nokia 9 render shows off a Penta-camera setup

Also expected is a 5.9-inch display with QHD resolution covered in 3D glass and is said to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM.

The phone is expected to run Android 9 Pie out of the box at launch.

As for the Nokia 8.1, it has been rumoured to launch in India on 28 November. The phone is also said to be the rebranded version of the Nokia X7, which was launched in China a while ago.

If this rumour stands true, then the phone should pack in a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 2,246×1,080 pixels and feature a 18.7:9 aspect ratio.

It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and should be available in three variants – 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage.

The device is expected to pack in a 3,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 expected to launch on 28 November, may be priced at Rs 23,999

Nov 14, 2018

Nokia 9

Nokia 9 renders shows off the penta-camera setup and an 18:9 notch-free display

Nov 07, 2018

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 with model number TA-1119 gets spotted on Taiwanese certification agency

Nov 10, 2018

Nokia 106

HMD Global launches the Nokia 106 in two new colours and a fresh design

Nov 15, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29, India's latest communication satellite successfully launched into orbit

Nov 14, 2018

Apple appoints Ashish Choudhary as its India Operations head, to join from January

Nov 13, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018