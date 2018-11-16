tech2 News Staff

HMD has dropped its teaser poster which shows the coming of its new device or devices on 5 December at a launch event held in Dubai.

The poster gives us a glimpse of three smartphones and was posted by HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas on Twitter with the hashtag "expect more".

According to the report by Nokia Power User, HMD may launch three different smartphones. Also, when the exposure of the image is reduced, two of three smartphones in the image showcase display notches (the one placed on the left and centre). Only the smartphone on the right appears to skip on the notch.

The Nokia 9 was previously rumoured to launch in 2018 itself. The Nokia 9 in earlier leaked renders did show a smartphone with a notchless display so it is speculated to be one of the three phones that may launch at the event held in Dubai.

The other two according to the report might be Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.1 Plus as they are rumoured to come with the display notch.

According to the previous leaks, Nokia 9 renders showed a penta-lens camera setup and the phone is also said to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is expected to come with the PureView branding and Zeiss optics.

Also expected is a 5.9-inch display with QHD resolution covered in 3D glass and is said to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM.

The phone is expected to run Android 9 Pie out of the box at launch.

As for the Nokia 8.1, it has been rumoured to launch in India on 28 November. The phone is also said to be the rebranded version of the Nokia X7, which was launched in China a while ago.

If this rumour stands true, then the phone should pack in a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 2,246×1,080 pixels and feature a 18.7:9 aspect ratio.

It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and should be available in three variants – 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage.

The device is expected to pack in a 3,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.