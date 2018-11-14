HMD Global has been rumoured to launch the Nokia 8.1 in India soon, and if the reports are true, the smartphone’s launch may take place on 28 November.

According to a recent report by 91Mobiles, HMD Global will be hosting an event in India on 28 November, to officially launch the Nokia 8.1 in the market. Along with that, the report also suggests that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 23,999.

The rumour also has it that the Nokia 8.1 will be a rebranded version of the Nokia X7, which was launched in China a while ago.

If we compare the pricing with that of Nokia X7 for perspective, the Nokia X7 was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 17,700) for the base 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model, CNY 1,999 (around Rs 20,900) for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, and CNY 2,499 (about Rs 26,100) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.18-inch display that has a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with octa-core CPU and Adreno 616 GPU. It will likely be offered in three variants – 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is believed to sport a 12 MP primary sensor coupled with a 13 MP secondary sensor with a telephoto lens for zoom and portrait mode. The camera could also support AI scene detection that can detect between 18 different scene types to optimise your photos. An AI portrait mode and studio light effects could also be in tow. Up front, you could get a 20 MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 8.1 could include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device is expected to be housing a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging feature.