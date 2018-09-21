Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 21 September, 2018 16:17 IST

HMD Global might launch Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 9 on 4 October in London

HMD Global is "welcoming a new member to the Nokia smartphone family," according to the invite.

HMD Global has sent out invitations already for an event that it is holding on 4 October in London. While there is no information about which device will be launched at the event, there is a speculation that it could be the Nokia 7.1 Plus which has been in the news recently.

The company is "welcoming a new member to the Nokia smartphone family," according to an invite which was received by the Italian publication Nokioteca.

Nokia 7 Plus. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Nokia 7 Plus. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Recently leaked images of the Nokia 7.1 Plus front panel reveal that the phone will likely sport a 5.9-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus screen. The display retains the 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution.

It is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset which will be an upgrade from the Nokia 7 plus which features a Snapdragon 660 chipset. The device is also rumoured to support 18 W fast charging. Read our full review of the Nokia 7 Plus here.

HMD Global London event invite. Image: Nokioteca

HMD Global London event invite. Image: Nokioteca

The rumoured Nokia 9 might also release alongside the Nokia 7.1 Plus. It has been spotted sporting a strange camera set up at the back, with as many as 5 camera units. Nokia 9 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It might feature a 6-inch display.

However, because the invite reads "welcoming a new member..," it is unlikely that two devices will be launched.

HMD might have more local events that day or later on, along with the main global London event.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


