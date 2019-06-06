Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
HMD Global may launch Nokia 6.2 at an event in India today: All you need to know

HMD Global is expected to launch the new Nokia 6.2 today, which will apparently be the rebranded Nokia X71.

tech2 News StaffJun 06, 2019 07:59:34 IST

HMD Global recently sent out invites to an event in New Delhi on 6 June. The invitation does not mention anything about the product being launched, but the bets are on the new Nokia 6.2. While we also really hope the Nokia 9 Pureview makes its way to the Indian market through today's launch, but the chances for that look slim.

The roots of our bet on the launch of Nokia 6.2 lay in the recently released teaser by the company. The said teaser hinted a possible launch of the Nokia 6.2, which will be a rebranded version of the Nokia X71 that was recently announced in China.

Nokia X71.

Nokia 6.2 aka Nokia X71: What to expect?

The Nokia X71 is the first phone from the company to feature a punch-hole display and was announced in China on 8 April. Since Nokia 6.1 was priced around Rs 16,999, the Nokia 6.2 should fall in the same segment.

Coming to the specs of the Nokia 6.2 aka X71, the device is said to feature a 48 MP sensor similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) or the Oppo F11 Pro (Review). The camera will have Carl Zeiss branding and be paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens. The phone has a  6.22-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole to house the front camera.

Under the hood, the device has a Snapdragon 660 chipset although in India the company could launch a variant with the Snapdragon 700 platform to keep up with the competition. There is also 6 GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256 GB via microSD card slot.

Software-wise the phone will come with Android 9.0 out-of-the-box and will be part of the Android One program. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

