HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, will be organising a launch event in India on 6 June. Amongst the candidates of hopeful launches is the flagship device from the company called the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Apart from that a new teaser from the company has also hinted a possible launch of the Nokia 6.2, which will be a rebranded version of the Nokia X71, which was recently announced in China.

The Nokia X71 itself is the first phone from Nokia to feature a punch-hole display and was announced in China on 8 April. If rumours are correct, and in this day and age they mostly are, Nokia 6.2 will be the global variant of the X71. It is even possible that the Nokia 9 PureView will be a no show at the 6 June event and we are likely to see only the Nokia 6.2. Since Nokia 6.1 was priced around Rs 16,999, the Nokia 6.2 should fall in the same segment.

Coming to the specs of the Nokia 6.2 aka X71, the device is said to feature a 48 MP sensor similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) or the Oppo F11 Pro (Review). The camera will have Carl Zeiss branding and be paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens. The phone has a 6.22-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole to house the front camera.

Under the hood, the device has a Snapdragon 660 chipset although in India the company could launch a variant with the Snapdragon 700 platform to keep up with the competition. There is also 6 GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256 GB via microSD card slot.

Software-wise the phone will come with Android 9.0 out-of-the-box and will be part of the Android One program. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

