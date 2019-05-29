tech2 News Staff

At the Mobile World Congress 2019, the Finnish company, Nokia, announced its camera studded smartphone, Nokia PureView 9 at a price of $699 ( approx Rs 50,000) for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Now the company has sent out invites for a launch event on 6 June. Speculations are that the brand is preparing to launch this device in India now. The reason why this handset grabbed headlines was because of its five-camera setup on the rear coupled with a sensor and a flash.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications

Nokia PureView 9 has an in-display fingerprint sensor but there is no headphone jack. The phone has a 6-inch 2K AMOLED display with no notch. Design wise, you can see that the phone comes with the standard brick-like chassis that you might have seen on the Nokia 7.1 Plus. Apart from that, the phone has wireless charging built into it which is a first for Nokia.

Speaking about the camera system of the device, the Nokia 9 PureView has a penta-camera setup at the back which is a first for any smartphone. Two lenses are regular RGB sensors both with 12 MP resolution and f/1,8 aperture while the other three happen to be monochrome B&W sensors also with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture. Combined the monochrome sensors can capture 10 times more light than standard RGB sensors.

All five cameras work together in creating a single shot and the phone has dedicated camera hardware inside, to bring down the processing required to take photos. The phone can shoot in RAW but you can turn it off. Nokia 9 PureView can identify over 1,200 layers and uses it to make a detailed depth map for taking clearer photos. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera which can be used for face unlock.

Inside the phone comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a USB type-C port and is also IP67 water resistant. The phone will have stock Android features and will come with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia has promised at least three years of an update on the phone.

