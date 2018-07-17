Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 17 July, 2018 15:40 IST

HMD Global confirms the launch of Nokia X5 on 18 July in China

The Nokia X5 could come with a 5.86-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720p and a notch.

HMD Global was expected to unveil the Nokia X5 on 11 July but the event was postponed indefinitely due to an issue with the venue. The company has now announced on its Weibo handle that the new date set for the launch is 18 July.

The recently announced Nokia X6. Image: Nokia China

According to earlier speculations, the Nokia X5 could come with a 5.86-inch IPS display, with a 720p resolution. The notch will obviously remain. A recently released poster also hinted at gaming being a major focus of the upcoming Nokia device.

A Chinese portal earlier shared a bunch of, what it claims to be press images of the Nokia X5 smartphone. Now, along with the design and build, which looks very convincing, the portal also suggests that HMD Global has shaken hands with MediaTek and is bringing the new device with the Helio P60 chipset at its heart.

There was a Nokia smartphone (again believed to be the Nokia X5) spotted on TENAA, with a 2.0 GHz octa-core SoC. In terms of optics, the device is expected to sport a dual-camera setup at the back, which will be a combination of a 13 MP and a 5 MP sensor. Up front, will be an 8 MP sensor. It is also rumoured that the purported Nokia X5 will be fueled by a 3,000 mAh or a slightly larger battery.

There are also rumours that Nokia may launch the 4G variant of the new Nokia 8110 at the event, which was first announced at the MWC 2018 earlier this year.

