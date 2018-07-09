Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 16:13 IST

After TENAA listing, teaser suggests Nokia X5 set for China launch on 11 July

Some reports also suggest that HMD Global may be released the Noka 5.1 Plus on 11 July.

Taking to its Weibo account, Nokia has released a poster for an event on 11 July, which will be held in China.

Now, while the poster looks quite cryptic, with no clear mention what device could be launching, many reports suggest that this could be the official launch of the Nokia X5 smartphone. Meanwhile, there are also reports which hint that this could be the launch of the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The Nokia X5 was first rumoured after the company announced the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 in Russia. Soon after the announcement, the rumoured smartphone was spotted on China’s certification portal TENAA, which was a sort of confirmation of the device’s arrival in China.

Nokia has shared this poster on its official Weibo account.

Now, keeping the TENAA rumours and the recently revealed posters side by side, is making sense for the device to be Nokia X5.

The poster teases some features of the upcoming device. According to a report by GizmoChina, the translation of the Chinese text on the poster does hint at Gaming being a part of the phone. If that is true, then the device would of course come with a powerful processor to support that claim. As per the TENAA leak, the purported Nokia X5 is expected to come with a 2.0 GHz octa-core SoC.

But there's also news about Nokia turning to MediaTek for chipsets, and reports suggest that the upcoming device from the Finnish brand could also run the Helio P60 SoC.

Finally, there is also floating news that this launch could in fact be about the 4G variant of the new Nokia 8110. The refurbished feature phone was announced at the CES 2018, and its 4G variant has long been awaited now.

