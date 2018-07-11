Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 11 July, 2018 10:58 IST

Nokia X5 likely to launch in China, expected to house MediaTek Helio P60 chipset

HMD Global may launch Nokia X5 in China today, which will come to other markets as Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Pretty much in line with previous rumours, the purported Nokia X5 smartphone is believed to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 chipset. The latest affirmation to the rumour comes via leaked press images of the device.

A Chinese portal called teiba.baidu.com (via GSMArena) has shared a bunch of, what it claims, press images of the Nokia X5 smartphone. Now, along with the design and build, which looks very convincing, the portal also suggests that HMD Global has shook hands with MediaTek and is bringing the new device with the Helio P60 chipset at its heart.

Leaked images of the Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus. Image credit: Baidu

Leaked images of the Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus. Image credit: Baidu

These images and leaks come just hours ahead of the HMD Global event, which is taking place today, that 11 July, in China. Earlier this week, the company shared an invite for a launch, with no mention or hint of any device. The Nokia X5 will be released as the Nokia 5.1 Plus in other global markets.

According to earlier speculations, the Nokia X5 could come with a 5.86-inch IPS display, with a 720p resolution. The notch will obviously remain. A recently released poster also hinted at gaming being an integral part of the upcoming Nokia device. There was a Nokia smartphone (again believed to be the Nokia X5) was spotted on TENAA, with a 2.0 GHz octa-core SoC.

In terms of optics, the device is expected to sport a dual-camera setup at the back, which will be a combination of a 13 MP and a 5 MP sensor. Up front, will be an 8 MP sensor. It is also rumoured that the purported Nokia X5 will be fueled by a 3,000 mAh or slightly larger battery.

Simultaneously, there are also a few rumours that suggest that at today’s event HMD Global might just launch the 4G variant of the new Nokia 8110, which was first announced at the MWC 2018 earlier this year.

