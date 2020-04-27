tech2 News Staff

Most of the countries around the world are currently under lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. And at a time like this, when you have been trapped in your house for almost a month now, you certainly need something to cheer you up.

And what's better to do that than a re-run of Harry Potter? You can now listen to the first Harry Potter book for free. Want to know how to get it now? Here it goes:

(Also read: Marvel gives away free access to some of its best comics to beat lockdown blues)

For users who own Amazon Echo

If you have an Amazon Echo at home, this would just take a single voice command, "Alexa, read Harry Potter Book One” and that is it! Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will start playing. You don't need to register yourself on the Audible app or pay anything to listen to the book. All you need is a Amazon Prime membership, which you would likely have if you use the Echo device.

This Amazon feature is now available in India, the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, for a limited period. You can listen to the book on the Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, and even the Alexa app for smartphones.

For users who want to stream it on phone, laptop

For those who do not have the Amazon's smart speaker, you can simply tap on this link or search the name of the book on your Audible app and listen to it on your phone, laptop, or any other device. You will have the option to increase or decrease the speed of narration and even skip to the next chapters if you want.

So pull up your comfy chair now lay back and listen to the Harry Potter audiobook to relive those magical moments at Hogwarts again!

