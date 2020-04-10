Friday, April 10, 2020Back to
Marvel gives away free access to some of its best comics to beat lockdown blues

These Marvel comics will include Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America and Captain Mavel.


FP TrendingApr 10, 2020 08:45:38 IST

It seems Marvel wants to help people stay indoors during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown by allowing readers access to some of its best comics.

Marvel has recently announced that it will be giving away a month of free access to some of its most popular titles through the Marvel Unlimited subscription service.

As per the Marvel website, these will include some of the most iconic stories from recent years that feature Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America and Captain Marvel, among others.

Marvel Comics. Image: Pixabay

“Fans who are social distancing will be able to escape into the Marvel Universe and revisit their favourite stories from a curated selection of complete story arcs — completely free — on Marvel Unlimited,” the comic book creators have said.

The offer that started on 2 April will go on till 4 May.

How to access the free comic books:

To access Marvel Unlimited's free comics, one has to download or update the Marvel Unlimited app on iOS or Android.

After the download, one needs to click ‘Free Comics' on the landing screen. Marvel enthusiasts do not need to give any payment information or trial subscriptions to access the free comics.

Some of the rare editions on offer include Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol 1, Fantastic Four Vol 1: Fourever, Black Widow Vol 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Most Wanted, and Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate.

