tech2 News Staff

It has been nearly 6 years since GTA 5 dropped on PCs and consoles and broke all kinds of sales records. Since then there has been a lot of anticipation for what the developer Rockstar plans on doing for the GTA 6. While the company's latest project, Red Dead Redemption 2 has received all kinds of praise, fans are desperate for news regarding the next instalment in the GTA franchise and today it appears that prayers have been answered.

As per a post by Reddit user JackOLantern1982, who has posted a lengthy list of things to expect from the game, GTA 6 will be set partly in the GTA Vice City universe and the story is spread over several decades. He says that GTA 6 has been in development since 2012 but Rockstar had its eyes set for Red Dead Redemption 2.

The game is going to be set in the 1970s and 1980s era Rio de Janeiro along with parts of the game set in the Vice City's fictional Liberty City map. The game will have a single male protagonist as opposed to the three main characters in GTA V. Another important thing to note here is that the game will only be released on the next-gen gaming consoles which are the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlette.

Here's the complete list of expected updates, storylines, gameplay, maps and more in GTA 6.

Codename is PROJECT AMERICAS.

Set in both Vice City and a new fictional location based on Rio de Janeiro.

Some linear missions take place in Liberty City, but it isn't an open world (think Ludendorff in GTA 5).

Game will balance realism and arcade and it won't be as realistic as Red Dead Redemption 2.

One playable protagonist: male, not female, despite supposed leaks.

Set in 1970s-1980s.

You play as an up and coming drug lord-wannabe named "Ricardo". Another key character called “Kacey” is a part of the narrative. You start off as a grunt doing runs as a cocaine smuggler from Vice City to the new large South American area before making connections with big-time drug lords and making your way up. Multiple cities.

There will also be a giant prison which will play a part in the game.

Will feature a 'chapter' system similar to a Tarantino flick or Red Dead Redemption 2.

Weather is a heavy focus (hurricanes, floods, etc).

Buildings change over the eras, vehicles too. So older, rare classic cars get more expensive as time progresses etc. Full economy.

Heavily inspired by Netflix's Narcos.

They want to have an incredible 70s/80s soundtrack.

A younger Martin Madrazo will make an appearance as will his father who is a big drug lord at the time. You do some missions for the Madrazo family involving hits on other gangs.

Drug empire building is a mechanic similar to Vice City Stories but bigger. Think the GTA Online system and dial it up to 10.

You can only have weapons on your person. No arsenal in your back pocket, like Red Dead Redemption 2.

Your personal vehicle will be like your horse saddle in Red Dead Redemption 2. All your equipment is stored in the trunk. You also store your body armour in the car. If you wear it, it appears, no longer just an invisible thing.

There will be tons of subtitle reading. Think Max Payne 3 amounts, very immersive, like watching an episode of Narcos. Whenever you're in South America, don't expect to hear much English. Vice City, however, is a mix of everything, but mostly English.

Last bit of narrative info, it will discuss topics such as HIV and the immigration crisis of the time. A fictional version of Fidel Castro etc.

Next-gen only, not PS4 or Xbox One [aka PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett]

GTA 6 is now their primary focus, alongside another title (which might be Bully 2).

Game is still in Pre-Alpha so names, locations, details could and probably will change.

No ETA on a release date.

It goes without saying that this information should be taken with a truckload of salt. It is unusual for anyone to get access to so much information about a game before it is released. The part about the game being developed for only next-gen gaming consoles seems also fishy since the user says the game has been in production from 2012.