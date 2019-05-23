tech2 News Staff

Grand Theft Auto 6 is perhaps among the most highly-anticipated games that players around the world are looking forward to right now.

Since the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, gamers have been wondering what developer Rockstar will do next.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two, meanwhile, recently suggested that the company would bring its new game releases to Google Stadia.

As per a report by Express, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick heaped a lot of praise on Google's console when talking to investors. "We want to be where the consumer is, and we’ll support new entrants and we are a believer in streaming services," Zelnick said.

However, GTA VI, regardless of when the game releases, may just be too much for Stadia to handle.

As per a recent report by TechSpot, Google Stadia will be powered by first-generation AMD Vega GPU architecture. During the Stadia announcement, Google revealed five facts about the GPU they’re using — that it will have 10.7 teraflops of power, 56 compute units, HBM2 memory running at up to 484 GB/s, and 8 GB of memory. Knowing that the GPU must be based on a Vega product, it seems that the most likely candidate is the Vega 56, which also has 8 GB of HBM2 memory and 56 compute units.

This, if true, means that Stadia’s GPU will likely struggle to stream in 4K at 60 fps.

This is currently just speculation though since Google Stadia's internals have yet to be formally revealed. There's also a chance that Google will use a custom version of the GPU in its console.

But when is GTA VI launching?

So far, there's no confirmation of any sort. The most recent reports suggest that Rockstar Games are planning to show off a project at E3 2019, which could be a GTA VI release. But none of this is official, so we'll have to take this bit of information in with loads of salt.

E3 this year is said to be an Xbox stage as PlayStation will not be attending this year's event. However, even though fans have been waiting six years since GTA 5 was launched, it still seems unlikely that a new Grand Theft Auto game will be announced in June.

