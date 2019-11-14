Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
Government eases Aadhaar's address changing process to help migrant workers

Aadhaar users will apparently be able to now change address by just giving a self-declaration.


Press Trust of IndiaNov 14, 2019 12:31:36 IST

The government has allowed migrants to change the address on Aadhaar by giving self-declaration, a move aimed at helping them open bank account and promote financial inclusion. The changes were made by amending the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, according to a gazette notification issued on Wednesday.

Government eases Aadhaars address changing process to help migrant workers

Aadhaar KYC. Image: AFP

It allows a person with Aadhaar number for identification wants to provide address different from what is available in the Central Identities Data Repository, he may give a self-declaration to that effect to the reporting entity, it said. There was long-standing demand to ease address change rule.

(Also read: Aadhaar-social media linking case: PIL filed in Delhi HC to curb paid, fake news)

The decision will help migrant workers who have address of their native place in Aadhaar but wants a bank account with their current address where they are living for work. People may have residential address in their Aadhaar and give work address as current address.

There are many cases where people may have their address in Aadhaar and want to give a more functional address for know your customer (KYC).

(Also read: Law ministry says it's considering Election Commission proposal on collecting Aadhaar data to clean up electoral rolls)

