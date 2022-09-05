FP Staff

Google had revealed what the Pixel 7 series would look like back in May this year at the Google I/O developers conference.

However, a new video shows off a very brief unboxing of the Pixel 7 Pro and what the final packaging of the device would look like.

Gadgetfull BD, an electronics retailer based out of Bangladesh, posted a brief video to their Facebook page, which shows what appears to be the retail packaging for the Pixel 7 Pro in black, unboxing the device to show the hardware yet again as well as hinting at what might be in the box.

Although the unboxing doesn’t tell us much about the Pixel 7 Pro that we didn’t already know, it does confirm a few things for people waiting for Google to officially launch the Pixel 7 series.

The unboxed device shows the same black version of the phone we’ve seen in numerous past leaks, though this time with Google’s actual logo instead of a prototype indicator.

As for the final design of the Pixel 7 Pro, it seems that Google has reduced the curved edges of the display we saw on the Pixel 6 Pro, by quite a bit for the Pixel 7 Pro. The way the light reflects off of the sides in this video just doesn’t look quite as distorted as it does on the Pixel 6 Pro.

As for what’s inside the Pixel 7 Pro’s box, the unboxing experience seems largely the same as the Pixel 6 series. The box design is basically identical, and inside there’s a quick switch adapter and a USB-C to USB-C cable.

What is conspicuously missing is a charging brick, which, let’s be honest, Google and most smartphone manufacturers should be including. This trend of not including charging bricks that was started by Apple is just another money-making trick that has got nothing to do with saving the environment, no matter what tech companies say.

Speaking on the environment, we again see very minimal use of plastic covers around the device and its contents. Instead of a plastic film, we again see Google using a sheet of paper to cover up the display, in line with the company’s sustainability goals.

Now, is this really a leak or a rather coy way to amp up the hype around the upcoming device? With Google, it becomes really difficult to tell. Google has a rather shoddy history when it comes to keeping its secret projects a secret. But then, they have often been accused of leaking things on social media themselves or orchestrating leaks as a clever way to get people talking.