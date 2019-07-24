tech2 News Staff

As a response to Amazon's Echo lineup of devices, Google announced its Nest Hub Max this year at the Google I/O 2019 held back in May. Nest Hub Max was scheduled to be launched on 9 September and it was confirmed by the company's Support Page. The bad news is recently, the company has changed the launch date of the device from "9th September" to "Coming Soon". It was expected to be launched in the US, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The change in the launch date of the product on the Google Support Page was spotted by Droid- Life earlier. Looks like Google wasn't prepared enough to step into this market yet. We have contacted Google to inquire about the delay but haven't heard back yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we know anything.

Nest Hub Max specs and features

Priced at $229, Nest Hub Max comes with a larger 10-inch display, and a camera — something that was notably missing from the 7-inch Home. Further, just like the Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max too acts as a Google Home speaker and has an in-built Google Assistant that can converse with users.



If you compare it with the competitors, the Nest Hub Max is what Amazon Echo Show is to the Echo series. Hub Max will also compete with Facebook's Portal devices.



Google says that the Hub will recognise a user through face recognition — Face Match — and use it to offer a personalised experience.

Also, in order to deal with the privacy concerns, Google says that it has placed a green LED light in the Hub Max, which will light up when the device is recording a video or streaming it. The device also has a switch that users will be able to toggle to physically disable the camera and microphone. Amazon Echo devices also offer similar functionality.

