Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google’s Nest Hub Max smart display launch delayed, rescheduled from 9 September

Priced at $229, Google's Nest Hub Max comes with a larger 10-inch display and a camera.

tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2019 15:18:18 IST

As a response to Amazon's Echo lineup of devices, Google announced its Nest Hub Max this year at the Google I/O 2019 held back in May. Nest Hub Max was scheduled to be launched on 9 September and it was confirmed by the company's Support Page. The bad news is recently, the company has changed the launch date of the device from "9th September" to "Coming Soon". It was expected to be launched in the US, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The change in the launch date of the product on the Google Support Page was spotted by Droid- Life earlier. Looks like Google wasn't prepared enough to step into this market yet. We have contacted Google to inquire about the delay but haven't heard back yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we know anything.

Google’s Nest Hub Max smart display launch delayed, rescheduled from 9 September

Nest Hub Max.

Nest Hub Max specs and features

Priced at $229, Nest Hub Max comes with a larger 10-inch display, and a camera — something that was notably missing from the 7-inch Home. Further, just like the Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max too acts as a Google Home speaker and has an in-built Google Assistant that can converse with users.


If you compare it with the competitors, the Nest Hub Max is what Amazon Echo Show is to the Echo series. Hub Max will also compete with Facebook's Portal devices.


Google says that the Hub will recognise a user through face recognition — Face Match — and use it to offer a personalised experience.

Also, in order to deal with the privacy concerns, Google says that it has placed a green LED light in the Hub Max, which will light up when the device is recording a video or streaming it. The device also has a switch that users will be able to toggle to physically disable the camera and microphone. Amazon Echo devices also offer similar functionality.

Read our complete coverage of Google I/O 2019:

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about the new features coming to Android Q

Google I/O 2019: Live Caption lets you overlay text on any audio or video content

Google's next-gen voice assistant is kinda epic, and it's coming to the Pixel 4 this year

Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Honor View 20: 'Mid range' phones face budget flagships

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to challenge OnePlus

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL announced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively, 15 May availability

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5 to go on sale starting 15 July during the Prime Day sale

Jul 12, 2019
Amazon Echo Show 5 to go on sale starting 15 July during the Prime Day sale
Google adds 60 more languages along with other updates in Google Translate

Google

Google adds 60 more languages along with other updates in Google Translate

Jul 11, 2019
How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Google Maps

How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Jul 11, 2019
Google Maps introduces upgrades to Explore, For You and a new offers tab

Google

Google Maps introduces upgrades to Explore, For You and a new offers tab

Jul 11, 2019
Google contractors are listening to your conversations with Google Assistant

Google

Google contractors are listening to your conversations with Google Assistant

Jul 12, 2019
Google shuts down Blog Compass service just 10 months after launching it

Google

Google shuts down Blog Compass service just 10 months after launching it

Jul 15, 2019

science

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019