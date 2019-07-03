tech2 News Staff

Earlier this year, Google announced a new feature for Gmail called 'Dynamic email', which is now rolling out to all users. You may not be able to immediately locate the feature, as the rollout will be gradual with up to 15 days for feature visibility. The feature has already been available for G suite users and on the desktop version of the email client.

The 'dynamic email' feature allowed users to perform several tasks without actually hopping onto another tab or even leaving the email thread. These tasks include responding to an event invite, filling out a questionnaire, browsing a catalogue or even responding to comments in a shared document.

The feature also lets external service providers to fill in forms and more in the email itself using AMP in Gmail. This means you really won't have to leave your Gmail account (or even an email thread) to complete a task or book tickets to an event.

Of course, this also means that third party service providers will have to be approved by Google before they are allowed to run the above-mentioned features in Gmail.

You will, however, have the option to disable the feature via the Google Admin console, if need be.