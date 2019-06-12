tech2 News Staff

Google has recently announced that its 'dynamic email' feature will be available to all the users from 2 July onwards. This new 'dynamic email' feature is currently available only for G suite users and will be available to all the users and admins by default from 2 July. It can also be disabled via the Google Admin console if required.

As per Google, with the help of 'dynamic email', Gmail users will be able to perform several tasks without actually hopping onto another tab or even leaving the email thread. These tasks include responding to an event invite, filling out a questionnaire, browsing a catalogue or even responding to comments in a shared document.

The feature also lets external service providers allow users to fill in forms and more in the email itself using AMP in Gmail. This means you really won't have to leave your Gmail account (or even an email thread) to complete a task or book tickets to an event.

Of course, this also means that third party service providers will have to be approved by Google before they are allowed to run the above-mentioned features in Gmail.

According to the Engadget report, Google is now clearing developers one by one for privacy and security. Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, OYO Rooms, Pinterest, and redBus are the few approved companies that are on their list. It is expected that there will be several more to come in the future.

The feature is currently available only to web users but mobile users will be getting an update at an unspecified date.

As per the company, for the rapid release and schedule release domain, there will be a gradual rollout with up to 15 days for feature visibility.

