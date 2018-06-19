Google's Datally app, which is basically a data-saving tool aimed for countries which do not have the luxury of unlimited internet data packs, has been updated to limit even more unnecessary data usage.

One of the new features coming with the new update is the introduction of daily limits so that you don't end up crossing your mobile data cap. This will give users control over their mobile data on a day-to-day basis and also help them keep tabs on how much data is left on their devices.

There is also a new feature which will allow the users to create a guest user if someone else is using your device. You can control how much data this person can use and also for what time period. Apart from that there might be some apps which you may not use but are still leaking data. The 'Unused Apps' feature will highlight these apps for you to uninstall.

The final new update is the Wi-Fi map which shows all the nearby Wi-Fi networks so that you can connect to them and conserve your mobile data. All these changes to the app are rolling out from today. You can download the Datally app over here from the Google Play Store for all phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher.