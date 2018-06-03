Google is expected to launch the next version of Pixel smartphones in October this year. The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are already doing rounds in the rumour market. But a new leak suggests that Google is also planning to launch a mid-range Pixel device for users in 2019.

According to a tweet by leakster Roland Quandt, Google is working on a 'mobile' device based on the newly launched Snapdragon 710 SoC. The device is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2019. Snapdragon 710 SoC was recently seen on the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE.

No further information is available about the purported mid-range device.

Off to Taiwan for @computex_taipei today, but here's a tidbit for ya: Google is working on a "mobile" device based on the Snapdragon 710 currently scheduled for launch in the 1st half of 2019. Sounds like this might be the (or one of them) upcoming mid-range Pixel phone. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 2, 2018

Earlier reports also suggested that the Pixel 3 XL will come with an iPhone X-like notch on top, but will be comparatively smaller. The report also suggests that the next Google devices will come with Facial recognition feature and the latest Android Operating system Android P.

Leaked images also show that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will sport thin bezel beside the display, and a narrow chin at the bottom of the display. The Pixel 3 doesn't come with a notch. More details about the smartphones can be checked here.