Google will reportedly launch a Snapdragon 710-powered mid-range smartphone in Q1 2019

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Jun 03, 2018 16:54 PM IST

Google is expected to launch the next version of Pixel smartphones in October this year. The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are already doing rounds in the rumour market. But a new leak suggests that Google is also planning to launch a mid-range Pixel device for users in 2019.

Google Pixel 3 XL render. Phone Designer.

According to a tweet by leakster Roland Quandt, Google is working on a 'mobile' device based on the newly launched Snapdragon 710 SoC. The device is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2019. Snapdragon 710 SoC was recently seen on the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE.

No further information is available about the purported mid-range device.

Earlier reports also suggested that the Pixel 3 XL will come with an iPhone X-like notch on top, but will be comparatively smaller. The report also suggests that the next Google devices will come with Facial recognition feature and the latest Android Operating system Android P.

Leaked images also show that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will sport thin bezel beside the display, and a narrow chin at the bottom of the display. The Pixel 3 doesn't come with a notch. More details about the smartphones can be checked here.


Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 16:54 PM


