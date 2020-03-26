FP Trending

Google has announced that it will be changing its Terms of Service from 31 March. Google, on its website, said that these “help define Google’s relationship with you as you interact with our services."

This is the first time that Google will be updating its terms of service since 2017, and here are a few highlights.

In case of underage users, one requires a parent’s or legal guardian’s permission to use the account.

The section identifies the name and location of the company one is in contract with and the services one uses. The terms also define what one can expect from Google and what Google expects from a user.

Here are the range of services one can use Google for:

Apps and sites

Platforms

Integrated services

Devices

It also outlines the terms that one needs to follow when using Google services.

The search giant has simplified the language of its terms of service and has clarified that it will not publish a user's content until he/she has made it visible to others.

The rights and duration of the license part has been clarified too. Google has specified that the license does not affect privacy rights, is valid everywhere around the world, is non-exclusive, and is royalty-free, which means there are no fees for this license.

The company has said that California law will govern all disputes arising out of or relating to these terms, service-specific additional terms, or any related services, regardless of conflict of laws rules.

Google has otherwise also announced that due to adjusted work schedules during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they are pausing upcoming Chrome and Chrome OS releases.

