Android P is expected to arrive later this month but we may have to hold out a little longer to see the new Pixel lineup.

Recent GeekBench scores show that the upcoming Google Pixel 3 XL is expected to pack a 4 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and may run on Android 9.0 or P.

At a time when phones are gearing to be packed with 6 GB of RAM, the Pixel series chooses to stick with the 4 GB of RAM. Like Pixel 2, there would be no change in RAM. In terms of chipset score, the multi-core scores came up to be 8355 while the single-core score was 2426.

Recent, Pixel 3 leaks show that Google’s upcoming device which is due October is rumoured to have a single camera setup with a notch at the top of the display and a chin at the bottom. It is rumored to be white in colour just like its predecessor.

True to previous rumours, the Google Pixel 3 XL is codenamed 'crosshatch' which was first spotted on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) which is an open source alternative for Android experience offered by Google.

Meanwhile, it is expected to have 128 GB of internal storage.

Recently, after 'crosshatch', another codename called 'blueline' was spotted. 'Blueline' is rumoured to be the codename for the smaller Pixel 3. The internals for the smaller phone won't be changing much and is expected to come with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.