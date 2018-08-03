Friday, August 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 August, 2018 20:09 IST

Google Pixel 3 XL expected to pack 4 GB RAM and will be powered by Android 9.0

While phones are gearing to be packed with 6 GB RAM, the Pixel phones are sticking to 4 GB of RAM.

Android P is expected to arrive later this month but we may have to hold out a little longer to see the new Pixel lineup.

Recent GeekBench scores show that the upcoming Google Pixel 3 XL is expected to pack a 4 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and may run on Android 9.0 or P.

At a time when phones are gearing to be packed with 6 GB of RAM, the Pixel series chooses to stick with the 4 GB of RAM. Like Pixel 2, there would be no change in RAM. In terms of chipset score, the multi-core scores came up to be 8355 while the single-core score was 2426.

Google Pixel 3 XL render.

Google Pixel 3 XL render.

Recent, Pixel 3 leaks show that Google’s upcoming device which is due October is rumoured to have a single camera setup with a notch at the top of the display and a chin at the bottom. It is rumored to be white in colour just like its predecessor.

True to previous rumours, the Google Pixel 3 XL is codenamed 'crosshatch' which was first spotted on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) which is an open source alternative for Android experience offered by Google.

Meanwhile, it is expected to have 128 GB of internal storage.

Recently, after 'crosshatch', another codename called 'blueline' was spotted. 'Blueline' is rumoured to be the codename for the smaller Pixel 3. The internals for the smaller phone won't be changing much and is expected to come with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL Clearly White images reportedly leak showing a notched display

Jul 30, 2018

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL production may have started, codenames leaked

Jul 23, 2018

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL codenames reportedly spotted on AOSP

Jul 22, 2018

Android P

OnePlus 6 users can now run Android P beta 3, here's a step-by-step guide

Jul 20, 2018

Android P

Google may finally roll out a stable version of the Android P on 20 August

Aug 03, 2018

Google Glass

Google Glass to help autistic children improve their social skills

Aug 02, 2018

science

Space Travel

Boeing & SpaceX to push their human spaceflights plans to 2019: NASA

Aug 03, 2018

Space

SpaceX Dragon to return this week carrying 2.5 tonnes of ISS science & supplies

Aug 03, 2018

Astronomy

NASA to launch world's lightest satellite this month, made by Chennai students

Aug 03, 2018

Climate & Ecology

Dirt and carbon trapped in warming soil are spurring climate change on: Study

Aug 03, 2018