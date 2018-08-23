Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 August, 2018 17:55 IST

Google Tez might be renamed to Pay, merged under global framework of Google Pay

Consolidation of the Tez mobile wallet into Google Pay would allow UPI for app purchases on Play Store.

Google had set foot in India's mobile payment space by officially launching the app — Google Tez — for the Indian market in September 2017. The app was made available on both the App Store and Google Play Store. The name of the app can be translated to 'Fast' in English.

Now according to a report in Economic Times, Google might rebrand the service to Pay and would merge it under the global payment umbrella of Google Pay.

Google Tez

Google Tez

The Tez mobile wallet is basically the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) which is connected to our bank account and Tez has supported over 70 banks such as ICICI, Axis, State Bank of India, HDFC, among others.

Also, if the new report is to be believed then the consolidation of the Tez mobile wallet into Google Pay would allow the UPI as a payment option for app purchases on Google Play Store.

The company has been renaming services in different markets across Asia to get rid of any confusions that may occur.

The report further said that Google might even opt for "invoke flow" process which is considered to be "easiest way to integrate" once UPI is given access on the Play Store.

So once the user selects the UPI as the payment mode, they may get payment request message on their UPI app. The user then might have to open the app and give their authorisation for the transaction to take place.

In January, Pali Bhat, vice-president of product management for payments in Google through a blog announced that Google Wallet and Android Pay might both get integrated under the Google Pay framework.

Google Tez had managed to make its mark in the mobile wallet segment in the country besides other apps such as PayTm, PhonePe and many more and it has crossed more than 50 million downloads.

Tez claims to have processed over 250 million transactions till date and has over 13.5 million monthly active users across the country and the app is available in English and seven other languages — Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

also see

Google Cameos

Google launches Insta Question sticker-like app, except this involves celebs

Aug 11, 2018

Kimbho App

Patanjali to re-launch the Kimbho chat app with new features on 27 August

Aug 15, 2018

NewsTracker

RBI Governor Urjit Patel unveils UPI 2.0 version; will allow customers to use overdraft limit for making payments to merchants

Aug 17, 2018

App Store

Apple pulls around 25,000 'illegal' apps from App Store in China: Report

Aug 20, 2018

Kerala Floods

Kerala Floods: Tech companies and geeks pitch in to help organise relief efforts

Aug 20, 2018

BHIM 2.0

BHIM UPI 2.0 has been officially announced by the NPCI: Here's what's new

Aug 17, 2018

science

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is 'pure poison' claims Harvard professor, but is it really true?

Aug 23, 2018

Chemical Engineering

IIT engineers convert invasive weed to activated carbon to treat toxic waste

Aug 23, 2018

Space Travel

National effort needed for making advanced materials for space missions: ISRO chief

Aug 23, 2018

Turtles

Turtles weren't always toothless: 'missing link' in turtle evolution found

Aug 23, 2018