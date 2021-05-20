Thursday, May 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google rolls out News Showcase in collaboration with 30 publishers to promote quality content in India

Google will also pay the news outlets for the paywalled content so that readers can easily access the otherwise paid content for free.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2021 10:27:05 IST

Google has introduced a new initiative called News Showcase that provides news outlets with an opportunity to provide people with quality content during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic times. Google News Showcase is an online and licensing program, which will provide news publishers with ways to provide readers with high-quality content on Google News and Discover platforms. For this, Google has collaborated with 30 news outlets in India including The Hindu Group, HT Digital Streams Ltd, Indian Express Group, ABP LIVE, India TV, NDTV, Deccan Herald, Zee News, The Telegraph India, Amar Ujala, Punjab Kesari, IANS (Indo Asian News Service), and ANI.

Image: Google

Google will also pay the news outlets for the paywalled content so that readers can easily access the otherwise paid content for free. Image: Google

For those who don’t know, Google News Showcase already includes around 700 news publishers in a number of countries such as Germany, Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, the UK, Australia, Czechia, Italy, and Argentina. Content from these publications will appear on Google News and Google Discover in both English and Hindi. The program will soon support other Indian languages this year.

Google will also pay the news outlets for the paywalled content so that readers can easily access the otherwise paid content for free.

In addition to this, Google is expanding its Google News initiative as well. The aim is to “strengthen digital skills in newsrooms and journalism schools across India”.

Google will introduce News Labs to train journalists, digital tools to combat fake news and introduce more ways for journalists and fact-checkers to connect with each other. Additionally, new programs will be introduced for small and mid-sized publications to become financially stable as part of the GNI Digital Growth Program.

The new Google initiatives come in addition to the existing GNI India Training Network and the GNI Journalism Emergency Relief Fund programs. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google will soon make two-factor authentication a default setting: All you need to know

May 07, 2021
Google will soon make two-factor authentication a default setting: All you need to know
Google to introduce new transparency policy update in 2022; encourages developers to share data

Google Play

Google to introduce new transparency policy update in 2022; encourages developers to share data

May 10, 2021
Google I/O 2021: Google aims to build a new commercial quantum computer by 2029

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021: Google aims to build a new commercial quantum computer by 2029

May 19, 2021
Google I/O 2021: 'LaMDA' , an AI tool that can carry natural conversations with users announced

Google I/O

Google I/O 2021: 'LaMDA' , an AI tool that can carry natural conversations with users announced

May 19, 2021
Google I/O 2021: Dermatology assist tool showcased, to help get info about common skin condition using smartphone camera

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021: Dermatology assist tool showcased, to help get info about common skin condition using smartphone camera

May 19, 2021
Google I/O 2021: Android 12’s Digital Car Key function coming for compatible vehicles

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021: Android 12’s Digital Car Key function coming for compatible vehicles

May 19, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021