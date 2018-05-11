While the tech world is still losing their mind over Google Duplex and how its complex AI mechanisms could deceive humans in future phone calls, the Mountain View-based giant is pushing forward its IoT agenda. Google has rolled out more smart home upgrades for nine new device types to work natively with Google Assistant at I/O 2018.

These new devices are ovens, refrigerators, air purifiers, kettles, coffee makers, blinds, fans, sprinklers and air conditioners. Already Google has said that it can connect with more than 5,000 devices for your home. However, allowing native integration support for third-party developers with Google will make it easier for you to give voice commands.

An example of this, as stated in a report by CNET, is that without native integration with Google, you would have to give a command like "Hey Google, ask LG to preheat the oven to 350 degrees." In this command, the user has to give an additional command 'ask LG' to activate that particular action and have the oven preheated to 350 degrees.

With native integration, the user will just have to say the command ,"Hey Google, preheat the oven to 350 degrees". This makes the command giving process easier for the user.

Apart from this, Google also introduced new 'traits' for Google Assistant to understand. These include fan speed, temperature control and locator.

Google has officially rolled out all these features.