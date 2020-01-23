Thursday, January 23, 2020Back to
Google points out flaws in Apple's Safari that allows tracking of users' browsing behaviour

As per a report, Google had already disclosed these flaws to Apple last August.


tech2 News StaffJan 23, 2020 09:53:07 IST

Google researchers have found multiple security flaws in Apple Inc's Safari web browser that allowed the tracking of users' browsing behaviour, Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a soon-to-be published paper.

The vulnerabilities were found in a tool specifically designed to protect privacy and could have allowed third parties to obtain "sensitive" information about the browsing habits of users, the report added.

(Also read: Google cutting web cookies, ending lucrative tracking tool for advertisers)

Image: Reuters

As per a report by Bloomberg, after Google pointed out this flaw earlier, Apple soon acknowledged and fixed the issue. As per the researchers, Apple's web browser, Safari, uses the Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) feature to block tracking of users' search history by digital advertisers but it can reportedly be misused and can be used to do the opposite.

Justin Schuh, an engineer at Google Chrome has tweeted about this security flaw. He says, "I have no idea what Apple plans to do about this because it's been a defining theme in their anti-tracking approach (and one of our major concerns). They attempt to mitigate tracking by adding state mechanisms, but adding state often introduces worse privacy/security issues."


Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(With inputs from Reuters)

