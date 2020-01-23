tech2 News Staff

Google researchers have found multiple security flaws in Apple Inc's Safari web browser that allowed the tracking of users' browsing behaviour, Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a soon-to-be published paper.

The vulnerabilities were found in a tool specifically designed to protect privacy and could have allowed third parties to obtain "sensitive" information about the browsing habits of users, the report added.

As per a report by Bloomberg, after Google pointed out this flaw earlier, Apple soon acknowledged and fixed the issue. As per the researchers, Apple's web browser, Safari, uses the Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) feature to block tracking of users' search history by digital advertisers but it can reportedly be misused and can be used to do the opposite.

Justin Schuh, an engineer at Google Chrome has tweeted about this security flaw. He says, "I have no idea what Apple plans to do about this because it's been a defining theme in their anti-tracking approach (and one of our major concerns). They attempt to mitigate tracking by adding state mechanisms, but adding state often introduces worse privacy/security issues."

I have no idea what Apple plans to do about this, because it's been a defining theme in their anti-tracking approach (and one of our major concerns). They attempt to mitigate tracking by adding state mechanisms, but adding state often introduces worse privacy/security issues. — Justin Schuh (@justinschuh) January 22, 2020



Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

