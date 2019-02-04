tech2 News Staff

Remember when the Google+ was the fad? No right? Neither do I! Because Google+ never become the social media platform — competing the likes of Facebook and Twitter — that Google hoped it would be. It just survived in one pocket of the internet for eight long years, and now Google is officially shutting it down on 1 April.

This means, as of 2 April 2019, all Google+ accounts will cease to exist.

How to download your Google+ data?

If by any chance, you have something up on Google+ that you would want to run for before the house burns down, here how you can download all your data, including your Google+ circles, Communities, Streams, and +1’s.

To do that, simply head here to the Download Your Data page. You might have to sign in. Your available Google+ data will be preselected. Click next. Then, choose a file type. Then you choose how you want your data delivered, and then hit 'Create archive'.

In case you want to download specific data, you can toggle off the things you don't want to be downloaded.

How to delete your Google+ account?

Now that you have downloaded your data, if you want to be a step ahead of Google in deleting the account, here's how that works.

Head to your Gmail account, and click on your profile icon on the top right. If your Google+ account is synced with your Gmail then you will see 'Google+ profile' in the drop down. If you don't see it there, then click on the icon next to your profile picture that looks like a side of a Rubik's cube.

When you tap on that, you will see the Google+ icon in the drop down.

Now, once you have entered Google+, in the menu bar on the left of the screen, click on Settings. This will open a page with a lot of options. Scroll down to the bottom of the Settings page, and you will see the option “Delete your Google+ Profile”.

The next page will give you some additional information on how deleting the Google+ profile may or may not impact other Google services you may be using. You can just scroll down through that and tick confirm at the bottom of the page and hit Delete. And you are done.

In October last year, Google announced that up to 500,000 Google+ user accounts were potentially affected by a bug that may have exposed their data to external developers and that the company is shutting down the social network for consumers.

