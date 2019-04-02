tech2 News Staff

Google's Call Screen was first announced back at 1/O 2018, a feature which can accept calls on the user's behalf when you can't physically get to your phone.

Google wowed us all when the company first demoed it, but at the moment, Call Screen is a feature limited to the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and older Pixel smartphones. But there is a possibility that it could soon be rolled out to Nokia and Motorola smartphones.

A Reddit user did some digging into the Google Phone app and found some interesting results. Android One-powered devices are the closest one can get to stock Android, which is why they’re one of the first to receive some Pixel-only features such as 'Digital Wellbeing'.

Now, this isn't a surprise since Google is directly responsible for Android One updates, they are expected to be the earliest recipients of Call Screen if it ever makes its way outside of the Pixel ecosystem. But a wider roll-out for the 'Call Screen' feature has been high on the list of awaited features and this new finding will definitely interest those who have newer Nokia and Motorola phones running Android One.

Is Call Screen available anywhere apart from the US so far? Not yet, but since the feature is being expected on Android One devices, Google could be thinking of a wider roll-out soon. The feature is currently only available in English which could be one of the reasons why a wider roll-out hasn't been considered yet, but we can be more hopeful come I/O 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.