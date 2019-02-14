Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 3 Lite and new Home devices expected in 2019: report

The Pixel Watch was originally expected to arrive alongside the Google Pixel 3 lineup back in 2018.

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 12:15:43 IST

Google may not be as prominent as Apple or Samsung when it comes to its hardware products, but the tech giant certainly plans on expanding its portfolio over 2019.

Sources familiar with Google's plans now state that the company has a host of products lined up for release this year. This includes rumours of the very first Pixel Watch, a new Nest security camera as well as a budget-oriented Pixel smartphone.

As per a report by reputed Japanese publication Nikkei, Google, as it has been doing over the past couple of years, will also be launching a new Google Home speaker lineup later this year.

Google's WearOS on a smartwatch. Twitter/@WearOSbyGoogle

While there's not much new on what any of these upgrades will have on offer, the Pixel Watch is definitely one product that has been doing the rumour rounds for a long time now. As stated by popular tipster Evan Blass, Google was expected to launch a new Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in October 2018. However, the launch was delayed and Google is yet to fix a launch date for the product.

After recently purchasing $40 million worth of tech from smartwatch manufacturer Fossil, it would be interesting to see what Google decides to add to the Pixel Watch.

The article also mentions that the Google Pixel 3 Lite will be part of the company’s 2019 roadmap and will enter the market earlier than the other speculated devices.

The Nikkei report also mentions Google’s plans to launch a new smart speaker (likely another Home product) and web camera, which could potentially be manufactured by Nest, the smart home security company purchased by Google in 2014.

In addition to the Pixel Watch, the report also affirms that we can expect the usual iteration of flagship smartphone updates this year – the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL — which will arrive in October, just like its last three predecessors.

