tech2 News Staff

Last year Google had launched the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL in India with the Pixel 3 priced at Rs 71,000 for the 64 GB variant and up to Rs 80,000 for the 128 GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 XL was made available at Rs 83,000 for the 64 GB variant and up to Rs 92,000 for the 128 GB model.

Soon after their launch rumours about the Google Pixel 3 Lite and Google Pixel 3 Lite started to emerge. These smartphones are rumoured to be more affordable siblings of the Pixel 3 series.

Google hasn't yet spoken about the Pixel 3 Lite series smartphones yet, but the latest leak claims to reveal the model numbers of the smartphones.

The Google Pixel 3 Lite might carry the model number 'G020B' while the Pixel 3 XL Lite might come with the model number 'G020F' as per the report in MySmartprice.

The report further states that the phone will be manufactured by Foxconn and will like hit the Indian shores soon after launch.

There is no mention of the exact launch date or the availability of phones.

As for the pricing, the phones are said to fall under the mid-range segment with a price tag under Rs 40,000.

Previous reports have revealed the codenames of the phones to be as Bonito and Sargo, where 'Bonito' stands for Pixel 3 XL Lite and 'Sargo' stands for Pixel 3 Lite.

The phones are said to feature displays with aspect ratios of 18.5:9 with the Pixel 3 Lite featuring a smaller 5.5-inch display and the Pixel 3 XL Lite flaunting a bigger 6-inch display.

The Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 XL Lite might be powered by Snapdragon 670 chipset and Snapdragon 710 chipset respectively.

The Pixel 3 Lite might come along with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and pack in a 2,915 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Pixel 3 Lite might feature the same 4 GB of RAM with more storage and a larger battery option, details of which are not known yet.

The Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 too sported 4 GB of RAM but ended up with complaints of less storage capacity.

As for the camera, both the smartphones are expected to feature a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera.

The phones might hold on to the 3.5 mm headphone jack though which is always nice.

