tech2 News Staff

The first-generation Google Pixel and Pixel XL will get "one final software update" in December, the company has confirmed to The Verge.

When Google rolled out the November security update this week, most Pixel phones received the update except for the Pixel and Pixel XL, which had many users believe that it was now the end of the line for the smartphones, however, the announcement about an update in December surely comes as a pleasant surprise.

Google told the publication that the Pixel and Pixel XL phones will not get the November security update at all. It will now directly be pushed with the December update, which will “encapsulates a variety of updates” from the November and December updates that were issued for other Pixels.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL were launched in 2016. At the time of launch, Google had said that the phones would get two years of guaranteed Android version updates and three years of security updates. The same is also mentioned on Google’s support page. However, earlier this year, Google also updated the Pixel and Pixel XL to the Android 10 update, giving them an extra year of Android support than promised.

