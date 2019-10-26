Saturday, October 26, 2019Back to
Google Camera 7.2 mod brings Pixel 4's Astrophotography mode to older Pixel phones

A modification of Google Camera 7.2 has brought Super Res Zoom and Astrophotography mode to older Pixel phones.


tech2 News StaffOct 26, 2019 10:18:49 IST

The Google Pixel 4 had been announced earlier in October and one of its trademark new features was the Astrophotography mode which could let you take extremely detailed shots of the night sky with multiple long-exposure frames. Now this feature is set to arrive on the older Pixel devices as well with the new Google Camera 7.2 mode.

Google Camera 7.2 mod brings Pixel 4s Astrophotography mode to older Pixel phones

The fight over 60 GHz licensing in India means that the Pixel 4 can't be certified for use in the country.

As per a report by XDA-Developers, a modification of Google Camera 7.2 has brought Super Res Zoom and Astrophotography mode to older Pixel phones. Here's the changelog courtesy of the XDA team.

  • Enable Astro mode for Pixel 1 & 2
  • Enable Focus options in Night Sight (along with “infinity” – may be same as far)
  • Modded lib for Learned Depth in Portrait Mode (Pixel 2)
  • Enable Super Res Zoom while zoomed or in Night Sight (no zoom required) – this is like Pixel 3 stock
  • Enable auto timer (photobooth), it’s in the selfie camera in the Timer options
  • Enable synthetic fill flash for Pixel 2 and enable SFF in Camera mode for 3a

If you are in possession of an older Pixel device, you can get the new Google Camera 7.2 mod over here.

In more news about the Pixel 4, Google has said that it will be announcing a fix for the device's refresh rate problem via a new update. A few Redditors have discovered that the refresh rate of the screen will drop to 60 Hz if your screen brightness is less than 75 percent.

