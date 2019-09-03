Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
Android 10 could reportedly start rolling out to all Pixel phones from today

A couple of Canadian carriers revealed the release date of Android 10 on all eight Pixel phones


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 08:02:36 IST

Google could begin rolling out 10 to all the Pixel phones starting from the first generation Pixel to the latest Pixel 3a on 3 September that is today. It was earlier revealed by Canadian network carrier Rogers that Android 10 will be coming to these devices starting from today. Now, another Canadian carrier Telus has also indicated the same launch date.

Google Android Q is now officially called Android 10.

Rogers had posted the launch date of 3 September and the list of Pixel devices that are going to receive the update on its customer support page. 9to5Google was able to capture the screenshots before it was removed. It listed the first Pixel and Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and finally the newly launched Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. All the updates were tagged ‘Q OS’ indicating Android Q.

Although Rogers removed the listing, another Canadian carrier Telus posted the launch date of Android 10 on its support website. It also listed down all the Pixel phones and the update was tagged ‘Android Q + security update’. Considering that the official announcement of the name of Android's next version was done a few weeks back, it makes sense why the listing has gone with 'Android Q'.

Launch date of Android 10 on Pixel devices. Image: 9to5Google.

Android 10 will ship with the upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices that will be launched in October unless Google breaks tradition just like it did by discontinuing the naming of Android versions based on desserts.

