After the Pixel 3a was launched early last year, we were only looking forward to the Pixel 4a in 2020 right now (and hoping it would be launched in India as well). However, looks like Google has plans for more than just that one mid-ranger Pixel phone.

According to a report XDA Developers, three new codenames were found buried in the open-source code for Android –sunfish, redfin, and bramble.

Reportedly, sunfish is most likely the Pixel 4a. The code also reveals that the device will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, which means it can only connect to 4G networks. The code also shows two builds for it, one based on Android 10 and one on Android 11. It will likely be launched with Android 10 and then upgraded to Android 11.

Redfin, on the other hand, is a more premium device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 powering it. The chipset has built-in 5G, so it may be the premium model among the mid-range Pixel family. This phone is being developed on top of Android 10.

The third, bramble, will reportedly also feature Snapdragon 765 chipset, and both Android 10 and Android 11 variants were spotted in the AOSP repository.

Notably, though, according to another post by Android Central, this news must be taken with a grain of salt as apart from Pixel devices, Google apparently also gives fish-based codenames to its internal development models for testing. "Any or all of the devices referenced in the company's code could just be prototypes made for its labs only."

