Friday, January 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google may launch three mid-range Pixel 4s in 2020, one of them with 5G support: Report

Three new codenames were found buried in the open-source code for Android – sunfish, redfin, and bramble.


tech2 News StaffJan 17, 2020 13:27:18 IST

After the Pixel 3a was launched early last year, we were only looking forward to the Pixel 4a in 2020 right now (and hoping it would be launched in India as well). However, looks like Google has plans for more than just that one mid-ranger Pixel phone.

According to a report XDA Developersthree new codenames were found buried in the open-source code for Android –sunfish, redfin, and bramble.

Google may launch three mid-range Pixel 4s in 2020, one of them with 5G support: Report

Google Pixel 3a XL

Reportedly, sunfish is most likely the Pixel 4a. The code also reveals that the device will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, which means it can only connect to 4G networks. The code also shows two builds for it, one based on Android 10 and one on Android 11. It will likely be launched with Android 10 and then upgraded to Android 11.

Redfin, on the other hand, is a more premium device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 powering it. The chipset has built-in 5G, so it may be the premium model among the mid-range Pixel family. This phone is being developed on top of Android 10.

The third, bramble, will reportedly also feature Snapdragon 765 chipset, and both Android 10 and Android 11 variants were spotted in the AOSP repository.

Notably, though, according to another post by Android Central, this news must be taken with a grain of salt as apart from Pixel devices, Google apparently also gives fish-based codenames to its internal development models for testing. "Any or all of the devices referenced in the company's code could just be prototypes made for its labs only."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a renders show it may come with punch-hole display, 3.5 mm jack

Dec 31, 2019
Google Pixel 4a renders show it may come with punch-hole display, 3.5 mm jack

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019