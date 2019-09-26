tech2 News Staff

Google Pixel 4 XL is expected to unveil on 15 October this year. Several leaks including a few hands-on videos gave out the specs of the upcoming smartphones. As per the latest leak, Google Pixel 4 XL is expected to come with a Face Unlock feature and an updated Google Assistant.

A Nextrift report suggests that the Pixel 4 XL will not feature any fingerprint sensor at the back or any in-fingerprint sensor opting instead for a FaceID-like authentication. The report also reveals that the smartphone will come with next-generation Google Assistant as promised at the Google I/O 2019 event held in May.

Running on-device and coming to new Pixel phones later this year, the next generation Google Assistant can understand and process your requests up to 10 times faster, making operating your phone, multi-tasking and even composing email easier than ever. #io19 pic.twitter.com/iNPpOvwDM2 — Google (@Google) May 7, 2019

The next-gen Google Assistant will reportedly work on the device (Google Pixel 4 XL) which makes it faster by processing the information on the Google servers.

Google had earlier promised that the upcoming version of Google Assistant will be 10 times quicker than the existing one and the report by Nextrift confirms that it is indeed "a lot quicker than it used to be". The new interface of the voice assistant is also reported to be very "eye-catching".