Thursday, September 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 4 XL leak suggests next-gen Google Assistant and Face Unlock feature

Google had earlier announced that the next-gen Google assistant will be 10 times quicker than it used to be.


tech2 News StaffSep 26, 2019 15:00:50 IST

Google Pixel 4 XL is expected to unveil on 15 October this year. Several leaks including a few hands-on videos gave out the specs of the upcoming smartphones. As per the latest leak, Google Pixel 4 XL is expected to come with a Face Unlock feature and an updated Google Assistant.

A Nextrift report suggests that the Pixel 4 XL will not feature any fingerprint sensor at the back or any in-fingerprint sensor opting instead for a FaceID-like authentication. The report also reveals that the smartphone will come with next-generation Google Assistant as promised at the Google I/O 2019 event held in May.

Google Pixel 4 XL leak suggests next-gen Google Assistant and Face Unlock feature

Google Pixel 4 XL is expected to come with the Face Unlock feature. Image: Nextrift

The next-gen Google Assistant will reportedly work on the device (Google Pixel 4 XL) which makes it faster by processing the information on the Google servers.

Google Pixel 4 XL is likely to come with a next-gen Google Assistant. Image: Nextrift

Google Pixel 4 XL is likely to come with a next-gen Google Assistant. Image: Nextrift

Google had earlier promised that the upcoming version of Google Assistant will be 10 times quicker than the existing one and the report by Nextrift confirms that it is indeed "a lot quicker than it used to be". The new interface of the voice assistant is also reported to be very "eye-catching".

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google

Google to resume transcribing audio, but with explicit disclaimers this time around

Sep 24, 2019
Google to resume transcribing audio, but with explicit disclaimers this time around
Amazon's Alexa will now be able to speak to you in Samuel L. Jackson's voice

Amazon

Amazon's Alexa will now be able to speak to you in Samuel L. Jackson's voice

Sep 26, 2019
Google wins court battle against the 'right to be forgotten' rule in France

Google

Google wins court battle against the 'right to be forgotten' rule in France

Sep 24, 2019
Google Search’s algorithm and guidelines update will favour original reporting

Google Search

Google Search’s algorithm and guidelines update will favour original reporting

Sep 13, 2019
Google will pay a $1 billion settlement fee in France over tax fraud probe

Google

Google will pay a $1 billion settlement fee in France over tax fraud probe

Sep 13, 2019
Five ways Google stifles business, according to 10 advertising executives

Google

Five ways Google stifles business, according to 10 advertising executives

Sep 12, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019