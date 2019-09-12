tech2 News Staff

It was recently reported that Google's Pixel event might take place on 15 October this year and we're likely to see the launch of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones. Ahead of the launch, as always, several leaks have taken rounds on the internet revealing some key specs of the smartphones.

As per a recent hands-on video by YouTube channel AnhEm TV, Pixel 4 might come in three colour options — white, black and coral. The video also revealed that Pixel 4 is likely to run on a Snapdragon 855 chip and it has a 6.23-inch display. It is expected to offer 6 GB RAM. According to the video, there is no notch on the display and there's a thin bezel at the bottom.

The video also corroborates earlier rumour about a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display. Obviously, the phone will run Android 10.

A recorder app is also spotted on the phone in the video. This will be a new thing as this app was not seen on Pixel phones till now.

Another video by Rabbit TV also suggests that Pixel 4 will come in white, black and coral colour variants. This video also reveals that the Pixel 4 camera will feature a "Night sight" mode along with other modes. Some comparison camera samples are also shown in the video to give a glimpse at the picture quality of the upcoming phone.



