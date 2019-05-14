tech2 News Staff

Google's latest mid-range smartphones — Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (review) — already made headlines worldwide after their launch at I/O 2019 last week. Good news is that these mid-segment devices are now going on sale in India starting 15 May. Since this sale is kicking off during the Big Shopping days on Flipkart, buyers are also going to get several limited-period offers on the devices.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL offers and discounts

The offers include up to Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Credit/Debit card, and this discount is also applicable for EMI purchases. Flipkart is also offering the option of “No-cost EMI” for up to 6 months, which is available on all debit/credit cards and Bajaj FinServe. In addition to this, buyers can also get up to Rs 3,000 off on product exchange.

In addition to that, Google has also announced that with every Pixel 3a, customers will get three months of YouTube Music Premium subscription for free. On the other hand, the Flipkart Plus users have an advantage here over others as they will be able to get Rs 1,000 off by redeeming 20 Flipkart Coins.

There is also a 'Love it or Return It' challenge. Here Flipkart will let you use the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL and if the customer does not want to continue using it, they can return the device within 90 days, at a 90 percent buyback value.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are one of the cheapest Pixel devices yet that Google has launched.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications, and features

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are virtually the same, save for the larger display on the 3a XL. The Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch gOLED display while its elder sibling has a 6-inch display and you can immediately notice the absence of the large and intrusive notch seen on the Pixel 3 XL. What this means is that there are thick and clunky bezels on the top and bottom which transport you back to 2016.

Inside the phone, we find the Snapdragon 670 SoC, which is a nearly one-year-old chipset. There is only one variant for both the devices which is 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and there is no option to expand it using a micro-SD card.

The real selling point for the devices will quite likely be the camera, which has been borrowed in its entirety from the Pixel 3. There is a single 12.2 MP Dual-Pixel Sony IMX363 sensor with a 1.4μm pixel width and f/1.8 aperture on both devices. The front camera is an 8 MP, 1.12μm pixel width sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view. AI enhancements such as Night Mode, Photobooth mode, Top shot and more are all present in the camera. There is a new Time Lapse feature introduced which Google claims can enable you to capture an entire sunset in just a few seconds of video. You can, of course, upload unlimited photos to Google Drive, but they won't be full res, as they are on the bigger Pixels.

Connectivity options in the device include a single SIM slot with 4G VoLTE capabilities, although you also have the option of an eSIM which is supported only by Airtel and Jio in India. The phone does have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a type-C port with USB 2.0 standard, a rear-placed fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. The entire setup is powered by 3,000 mAh battery for the Pixel 3a and 3,700 mAh for the Pixel 3a XL. The phones are available in Just Black, Clearly White, and a new Purple-ish colour option.

