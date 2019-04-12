tech2 News Staff

While it is no surprise that Google is working on its Pixel 4 series, but, till now, all the rumours we came across were about the smaller variant or the purported Pixel 3A series. However, the latest report claims to leak the codenames of both the Pixel 4 variants (by which, it sort of confirms the phones too), and also a mysterious third device.

As reported by 9To5Google, a commit on the Android Open Source Project, along with some internal files, reveal codenames of two new Pixel phones — Coral and Needlefish. The Google app code also reveals a codename 'Flame'. After doing a little digging, it was found that Coral and Flame are codenames for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, respectively.

This falls perfectly in line with another leak a few days ago, about a “Google Coral”, which was reported to come with the Snapdragon 855 SoC and 6 GB of RAM.

However, that still leaves the question about the codename Needlefish unanswered. As of now, we are unable to associate any specific device with Needlefish. But considering that Google perpetually has many and varied hardware projects in different stages of development it could be almost anything, or possibly nothing.

The Pixel 4 is expected to launch later in the year, while the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL are rumoured to launch much sooner.

