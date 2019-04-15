Monday, April 15, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Canadian prices reportedly leaked

Google had earlier accidentally confirmed the existence of the two phones on its official store recently

tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2019 20:53:46 IST

There have been numerous leaks about some new Google Pixel smartphones coming to the market, which will be more mid-range smartphones rather than the premium flagship Pixel 3-series. Thanks to leaks and rumours we also know that these devices will be called the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Now that we know more about these smartphones, the pricing details have finally leaked out.

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

As per a snippet by Reddit user livedadevil, the Canada pricing of the device has been reportedly revealed. It would appear as though these devices are priced in line with smartphones from OnePlus.

The Pixel 3a codenamed Sargo is seen to have a price of  $649 (Canadian dollar) which is about $490 (approx Rs 35,000), while the bigger Pixel 3a XL has a price tag of $799 (Canadian dollar) which is about $600 (approx Rs 42,000).

Google had earlier accidentally confirmed the existence of the two phones on its official store recently and we now hear that the two phones are being tested in India. It was reported that both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be priced "very low" when compared to the regular Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

As per a Google Play Developer console listing, the Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch full HD+ display along with 4 GB of RAM and the latest version of Android Pie OS. Under the hood, the phone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 670 SoC and feature a 12 MP rear-facing camera coupled with an 8 MP front camera.

On the other hand, the Pixel 3a XL  was listed featuring a larger 6-inch display, with the rest of the internals being identical to the Pixel 3a.

