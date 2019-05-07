As usual, this year's Google I/O conference will be hosting a keynote and a million other sessions at its Shoreline Amphitheater. To begin with, Google I/O is essentially a software focussed event but the tech giant is all but guaranteed to announce two new Pixel smartphones at the event as well.

We're expected to see Google unveil the Next Hub Max — a smart display that works in tandem with the Google Assistant. While that mostly covers the hardware bit of what we know, I/O's all about software — this year, apart from more details on Android Q, we're also expected to hear more about Stadia, which is Google's new cloud gaming service. There are also a bunch of improvements expected for the Google Assistant, Google Lens and Google Photos.

