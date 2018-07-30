Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 July, 2018 16:05 IST

Pixel 3 XL Clearly White images reportedly leak showing a notched display

Pixel 3 XL has a humongous notch which looks to be much bigger than the one we have seen the OnePlus 6.

The launch of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is still a good 2 months away, but that hasn't stopped the incessant amount of leaks and rumours surrounding the phone. Most of the features concerning the device have already spilled out including the dual-camera setup on the front and a notch on the Pixel 3 XL. Now it would seem that the Pixel 3 XL Clearly White colour variant has accidentally been leaked.

Google Pixel 3 XL render.

Google Pixel 3 XL render.

XDA-Developers have shown us some high-quality images of the above colour variant and it would seem that the images are in line with the previous leaks and rumours. On the front, we see a humongous notch which, in terms of width looks to be much bigger than the one we have seen in say, the OnePlus 6. Lengthwise it is smaller than the iPhone X notch. Bottom of the phone is a sizeable chin and also the speaker. The size of the notch could be the confirmation of a dual-camera on the front.

Pixel 3 Xl renders. XDA-Developers

Pixel 3 Xl renders. XDA-Developers

Back of the device see's a single camera system and the fingerprint scanner on the center. Matter of fact, from the back both the Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 3 XL look identical apart from the absence of the two-tone effect that makes the to half more shiny than the bottom. Again this is something that has been mentioned in earlier leaks.

The device's Fastboot screen showed that the Pixel 3 XL will have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and most likely we are going to see other storage variants as well. We can expect the Snapdragon 845 chipset to also be present on the phone.

Although impossible to confirm until the launch day arrives, this is more or less what the Pixel 3 XL will look like based on the numerous renders and leaks we have seen. Google is likely to launch both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in the month of October. We shall update you with more as the story develops.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL codenames reportedly spotted on AOSP

Jul 22, 2018

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL production may have started, codenames leaked

Jul 23, 2018

Android P

OnePlus 6 users can now run Android P beta 3, here's a step-by-step guide

Jul 20, 2018

Internet Speeds

Apple iPhones lag behind Samsung and Google phones in internet speed tests: Report

Jul 24, 2018

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX review: A big, bold bezel-less beauty with a poor selfie camera

Jul 19, 2018

Flipkart sale

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Heavy discounts on Google Pixel 2, Mi Mix 2, Nokia 5

Jul 16, 2018

science

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018

Tiger Day

World Tiger Day: With the largest tiger population, India still has a long way ahead

Jul 29, 2018