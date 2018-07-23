Google has reportedly already begun production for its flagships devices of the year — Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

According to a report by DroidLife, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones have been codenamed “blueline” and “crosshatch” respectively, and these codenames have started to appear in AOSP builds. AOSP stands for Android Open Source Project, which is a completely open-source alternative to the stock Android experience offered by Google.

Given the growing number of references in the AOSP program and with the launch date fast approaching (October), the devices are believed to have already hit the belts.

The first time these codenames were spotted was in 2017 when the blueline and crosshatch devices were accompanied by a third one, which was codenamed “albacore”. It is still unclear what device the latter was, and whether we will, in fact, see a third Pixel smartphone this year.

While Crosshatch was first seen in AOSP commits in 2017, Blueline made its first appearance last week. And this time, the two devices have shown up together again, alongside some older Pixel devices like the first generation Pixels, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

From what we know so far about the upcoming Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 3 XL will join the notch club. There's expected to be a chin at the bottom.

Further, the bigger Pixel is believed to come with a single camera at the back, with a fingerprint scanner placed below it. Other than that, rumours also suggest the phone may sport 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. None of this, however, has been confirmed by Google.