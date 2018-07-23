Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 July, 2018 16:58 IST

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL production may have started, codenames leaked

The Pixel smartphones have been codenamed Blueline and Crosshatch and could launch this October.

Google has reportedly already begun production for its flagships devices of the year — Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

According to a report by DroidLife, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones have been codenamed “blueline” and “crosshatch” respectively, and these codenames have started to appear in AOSP builds. AOSP stands for Android Open Source Project, which is a completely open-source alternative to the stock Android experience offered by Google.

Given the growing number of references in the AOSP program and with the launch date fast approaching (October), the devices are believed to have already hit the belts.

The first time these codenames were spotted was in 2017 when the blueline and crosshatch devices were accompanied by a third one, which was codenamed “albacore”. It is still unclear what device the latter was, and whether we will, in fact, see a third Pixel smartphone this year.

Google Pixel 3 XL render.

Google Pixel 3 XL render.

While Crosshatch was first seen in AOSP commits in 2017, Blueline made its first appearance last week. And this time, the two devices have shown up together again, alongside some older Pixel devices like the first generation Pixels, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

From what we know so far about the upcoming Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 3 XL will join the notch club. There's expected to be a chin at the bottom.

Further, the bigger Pixel is believed to come with a single camera at the back, with a fingerprint scanner placed below it. Other than that, rumours also suggest the phone may sport 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. None of this, however, has been confirmed by Google.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Camera bug

Google responds to months old camera issue after an individual fixed it for them

Jul 14, 2018

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex S vs Pixel 2 XL: Specs showdown

Jul 12, 2018

Flipkart

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale to start from 16 July onward featuring massive deals

Jul 12, 2018

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX review: A big, bold bezel-less beauty with a poor selfie camera

Jul 19, 2018

Flipkart sale

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Heavy discounts on Google Pixel 2, Mi Mix 2, Nokia 5

Jul 16, 2018

EU judgement against Google to bring more competition from software developers

Jul 19, 2018

science

Fukushima

Japan reopens beaches in regions devastated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster

Jul 23, 2018

Neanderthal

Paleolithic tools suggest Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire: Study

Jul 23, 2018

Environment

US proposes roll back of protections for endangered species, sparks alarm

Jul 23, 2018

Space

How the UK space programme is waking up a sleepy, remote county in Scotland

Jul 23, 2018