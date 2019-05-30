Thursday, May 30, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL are selling at a discount of up to Rs 26,000 in India

Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL are retailing at a lower price on both Flipkart and Amazon India.

tech2 News StaffMay 30, 2019 09:34:54 IST

In October last year, Google launched its flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, which of course, carried a fat-fat price tag. However, tweaking its traditions, this year, Google launched its first series of mid-range smartphones — Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL — at its annual developer's conference this month.

Now, with the new series in the market, and laying up to making way for its 4th generation Pixel devices in the coming months, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones seem to have received a price cut of up to a whopping Rs 26,000.

(Also read: Google Pixel 3a XL review)

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL are selling at a discount of up to Rs 26,000 in India

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Tech2

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price cut in India

While we have reached out to Google to confirm the official price cut, on both Amazon India and Flipkart, the Pixel 3 phones seem to be listed at a lower cost.

At the time of writing the story, the Google Pixel 3 was listed at Rs 52,499 for the 4 GB + 64 GB variant on Flipkart, whereas on Amazon India, it is selling for Rs 58,999. The 4 GB + 128 GB model, on the other hand, is retailing at Rs 58,999 on Flipkart and Rs 59,999 on Amazon. Flipkart is clearly offering better prices for the device.

The Pixel 3 XL (review), however, can be purchased at Rs 54,999 for the 64 GB option on Flipkart and Rs 55,475 on Amazon. Similarly, the 128 GB variant is available for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart and Rs 79,000 on Amazon.

At the time of launch, the Google Pixel 3's 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant was priced at Rs 71,000 and the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model was announced at a whopping Rs 80,000. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, was priced at Rs 83,000 for the 64 GB storage variant, whereas the 128 GB storage model was priced at an exorbitant Rs 92,000.

Want to know more about the Google Pixel 3a?

Google Pixel 3a XL review: Flagship Pixel camera at an affordable price range

Pixel 3a’S optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel 3 too says Product VP

Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Honor View 20: 'Mid-range' range phones face budget flagships

