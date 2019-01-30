Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL resurfaces on Geekbench sporting 4 GB RAM, Android 9 Pie

The Google Pixel 3 Lite XL phone is also speculated to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset.

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 15:30:14 IST

The rumours on the Pixel 3 Lite XL has been hovering for quite some time now and the latest one suggested the smartphone to come with 6 GB of RAM which none of the Pixel 3 till date offer.

But now the Pixel 3 Lite XL has resurfaced on Geekbench and it shows only 4 GB of RAM. The names by which they have been listed is different though. The new listing shows the phone's name as Google Pixel 3a XL.

Google Pixel 3XL. Image: Tech2

Google Pixel 3XL. Image: Tech2

So this can be speculated as a different variant, but looking at Google's past where it hasn't offered anything except the 4 GB RAM, it's hard to say.

Also, the listed phone is a 'Lite' version because of the mentioned codename, Bonito.

Alleged Google Pixel 3 XL Lite spotted on Geekbench.

Alleged Google Pixel 3 XL Lite spotted on Geekbench.

The phone is seen to run on Android 9 Pie and also is speculated to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Reports predict that Google might unveil its mid-range Pixel 3 Lite series at MWC 2019 next month.

As for other aspects, the upcoming Pixel 3 Lite series is speculated to carry a similar camera configuration as that of the current Pixel 3 lineup and also sport the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Pixel 3 Lite

Google Pixel 3 Lite leaked video shows off crucial details, reveals headphone jack

Jan 18, 2019

Google

Mysterious Google device spotted on Geekbench with Android Q; Pixel 4 is that you?

Jan 26, 2019

PUBG Lite

PUBG Lite Beta announced for low-end PCs, but it isn't playable in India yet

Jan 29, 2019

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite Review: Still a great looker but cameras leave much to be desired

Jan 16, 2019

Partnered

Honor 10 Lite leads the 15k pack against Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme U1 with its AI-enabled camera

Jan 22, 2019

Huawei

Republic Day sale: Huawei P20 Lite gets Rs 7,000 discount on Amazon till 31 January

Jan 26, 2019

science

Chemistry

UNESCO marks 150 years of chemistry’s periodic table with a year of celebration

Jan 30, 2019

Space Hotel

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Jan 30, 2019

Padma Bhushan

Here's what makes ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's Padma Bhushan win extra special

Jan 30, 2019

Moon Mission

ESA's Germany partner, Israel Aerospace company to assist in upcoming moon mission

Jan 30, 2019