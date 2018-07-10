The Google Pay web interface has got a brand new design that rolled out today. Google Pay is a digital platform by the company that allows users to make payments on their smartphones or other devices. The app was earlier called Android Pay.

The Google Pay mobile app had seen a few updates in the past, in terms of design, but the desktop site hasn't seen much.

The new interface design is very simplified. According to the information listed out on their support page, users will now be able to see their payments for Google services and products, like Google Play apps, by clicking on 'Activity' and the details of a particular transaction by clicking on 'Purchase'.

Further, users can add, edit, or remove cards, bank accounts, and other payment methods saved with Google. Subscriptions to Google services, like YouTube Red can be managed by clicking on 'Subscriptions & services,' and billing and shipping addresses can be changed easily.

Users in other countries can also use the service to transfer funds using their email or mobile numbers, but these services are not available in India.

The new design is inspired by the Google's Material Design theme, which the company has been rolling out on a lot of its apps.

It had recently redesigned Gmail to make it more clean and user-friendly. The Google Home app, which was previously known as the Google Chromecast app and the Google Cast app, will soon see an overhaul in the design to match the Google's Material Design theme. We also know that this design philosophy will soon be available to Android users on Google Maps as well.