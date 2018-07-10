Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 July, 2018 13:09 IST

Google Pay web interface for online payments gets a Material Design makeover

Google Pay users can track spendings, add or remove payment methods, managing addresses and more.

The Google Pay web interface has got a brand new design that rolled out today. Google Pay is a digital platform by the company that allows users to make payments on their smartphones or other devices. The app was earlier called Android Pay.

The Google Pay mobile app had seen a few updates in the past, in terms of design, but the desktop site hasn't seen much.

The new Google Pay interface. Image: Android Police

The new Google Pay interface. Image: Android Police

The new interface design is very simplified. According to the information listed out on their support page, users will now be able to see their payments for Google services and products, like Google Play apps, by clicking on 'Activity' and the details of a particular transaction by clicking on 'Purchase'.

Further, users can add, edit, or remove cards, bank accounts, and other payment methods saved with Google. Subscriptions to Google services, like YouTube Red can be managed by clicking on 'Subscriptions & services,' and billing and shipping addresses can be changed easily.

Users in other countries can also use the service to transfer funds using their email or mobile numbers, but these services are not available in India.

The new design is inspired by the Google's Material Design theme, which the company has been rolling out on a lot of its apps.

It had recently redesigned Gmail to make it more clean and user-friendly. The Google Home app, which was previously known as the Google Chromecast app and the Google Cast app, will soon see an overhaul in the design to match the Google's Material Design theme. We also know that this design philosophy will soon be available to Android users on Google Maps as well.

tags


latest videos

Made in China 2025

Made in China 2025
Social Media Influencer #DailyDope

Social Media Influencer #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

also see

Inbox by Gmail

Google finally updates its Inbox by Gmail app for the Apple iPhone X display

Jul 06, 2018

Google Home, Home Mini prices decreased to Rs 8,499 and Rs 3,699 respectively

Jun 27, 2018

Google Glitch

Google Home and Chromecast are down globally, but a software fix is on its way

Jun 28, 2018

Google Home

Google Home app will soon get a much needed Material Theme based redesign

Jul 02, 2018

Apps

Google Earth adds Measure Tool to calculate distance and areas between places

Jun 26, 2018

YouTube

YouTube rolls out picture-in-picture mode for non-Premium, Red users in the US

Jun 29, 2018

science

Robotics

Harvard's new robotic cockroach can walk on water surface, survive underwater

Jul 10, 2018

Space

Russian cargo vessel docks at International Space Station in record time

Jul 10, 2018

Medicine

New version of drug offers hope for Indian mothers dying in childbirth

Jul 10, 2018

Plastic

Starbucks to phase out plastic straws by 2020 in bid to combat pollution

Jul 10, 2018