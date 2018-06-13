This year Google at its I/O 2018 conference announced many new changes to its apps and services. Following the event, the Google Maps app on Android has been seeing a few changes recently.

Google is now reportedly rolling out the new Material Theme design to some Android users. You need not worry though, as it will be soon available to everyone who uses Google Maps. We do not have any information whether these updates will roll out on iOS anytime soon.

According to a report by Android Police, the new Google Maps design is much cleaner than the previous one and looks brighter. This could probably be because of the app's menu and user interface getting a design change. The fonts and icons have also changed quite a bit.

The update, however, has rolled out only for a few users, and they have received small updates over the last few weeks.

The Explore window especially has received a bunch of new colourful changes for various categories. A scrolling carousel here allows users to go through a range of restaurants based on the location. There is also a featured public list. Google had earlier promised a "For You" tab which is still not visible in the current update. Users will also have an option under this tab to host personal recommendations.

That's not all, the Explore section will allow the user to discover and search through many more categories other than food, like things to do, shopping, services and so on. Users can also expand the list to view all its locations, follow it, share it, and read more about it and who made it.

The interface of the app has been transformed to a full Material Theme look which will help the you to use the app more conveniently.

The Discover section which allows locating various activities according to its location also looks updated.

