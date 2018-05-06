Google has collaborated with US-based ticketing company Fandango to let users buy movie tickets using voice commands on Google Assistant.

"Google has partnered with Fandango to offer movie ticket purchases from Google Assistant. To buy tickets, just say 'buy tickets,' or say, 'Hey Google, get me tickets for...'," The Verge reported late on 4 May.

Fandango sells movie tickets via its website and through its mobile app.

"If you're not sure what you want to see, just say, 'showtimes near me,' and Google will bring up a selection of films playing at theatres located near you. You can find out more about a film by asking 'Who stars in it'," the report said.

This feature is available on Apple's Siri.

However, Google Assistant allows users to make the purchase without downloading the Fandango app.